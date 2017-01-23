Patients seeking needed meds pushing lawmakers for insurance changes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some doctors and patients in Virginia are pleading with lawmakers to pass a bill that would make it easier for people to get the medications they want.

Currently, some insurance companies require patients to use certain medications before they can move on and try others. But critics of what’s referred to as ‘step therapy’ say it’s hurting patients and could even be the difference between life and death.

“I have tried many medications to try and combat the inflammation, the stiffness, the hurt and the pain that I go through,” said Lori Hagan, who has been dealing with rheumatoid arthritis for the past 10 years.

Hagan and other patients across the state have run into a roadblock when it comes to getting the medication that they need.

“I was prescribed a medication knowing that it would not work, but my doctor said I had to be prescribed it first,” Hagan added.

Fagan’s insurance company started requiring ‘step therapy,’ which involves patients going through different steps of different medications. Only if those medications fail can a patient move on to the next medication prescribed by their doctor.

Fagan says when her insurance company required her to take a medication she knew wouldn’t work, there were side effects.

“The drug ended up giving me blurred vision, spots in my eyes,” she explained.

Fagan is now supporting a measure that would allow certain patients to get exceptions to ‘step therapy’ if their doctor believes it’s in their best interest.

“Where we need to not go through 3, 6, 12 months of things that we’re pretty sure are not going to work,” said local pediatrician Dr. Harry Gewanter.

Dr. Gewanter says in some cases, time is key. And having patients wait and go through medications that won’t work could have damaging effects, and even mean life or death.

“If you lose your neurons from multiple sclerosis or you lose cartilage and bone with arthritis, that’s not coming back,” Dr. Gewanter explained.

If you’re wondering why insurance companies require step therapy, industry officials say the goal is making sure medications are safe, work properly and are cost effective, saying medications pushed by pharmaceutical companies or doctors can be more expensive and unproven.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.