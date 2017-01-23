Over 3,300 Dominion customers without power

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 3,300 Dominion customers are without power across Central Virginia Monday morning, according to Dominion Power’s website.

The majority of the power outages are stemming from Richmond City with 2,780 customers waking up in the dark.

The rest of the outages are from Henrico County and New Kent Counties.

Dominion has not provided the cause of the outages, but stay with 8News as we work to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

