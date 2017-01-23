Online tool compares school performances across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new online tool shows users how schools across the Commonwealth have performed.

The Virginia Department of Education’s School Quality profiles break down data from recent school years, including accreditation, graduation rates and test scores.

Users can look at Virginia schools as a whole or search by district or school.

Find by following this link.

