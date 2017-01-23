Mother heartbroken after son’s accused murderer released on bond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — James Henshaw, an accused murderer in the City of Richmond, is out on bond.

Henshaw was released on house arrest after pleading guilty to murdering of Deavon Jacobs and posting a $22,000 bond.

On Monday, 8News sat down with Jacobs’ mother, Toni Jacobs, who has endured four months of unexpected and heartbreaking events.

In September, her daughter, Keeshae Jacobs, went missing. She will have been missing for four months on Thursday. And just a few weeks ago, T. Jacobs learned her son, Deavon, had been killed.

She told 8News reporter Tracey Smith that the hardest part is feeling like she’s all alone.

“I go to reach for my phone to call one of them and they’re not there, so it’s hard,” she said.

Jacobs said she sometimes is still in shock that her only son was murdered before he ever got the chance to see his sister come back home.

“I look at it like this,” Jacobs said. “I know wherever he’s at right now, he’s watching over her because that’s the first thing he would want to do.”

Jacobs was also inside the courtroom Friday to see her son’s accused murderer for the first time.

“When he walked into the courtroom it was very emotional, I just started crying,” Jacobs said.

She couldn’t believe the judge granted James Henshaw bond.

“It made me sick to my stomach,” Jacobs said. “I felt nauseous.”

Though Henshaw was released on house arrest, Jacobs can only think about justice for her son.

“Whether you meant to or not, you took someone’s life. So, you don’t deserve to go home,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said she will be there every step of the trial and plans to bring a crowd with her to the courtroom to show everyone how important Deavon was to them.

