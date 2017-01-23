Middle schooler grows 750 pounds of vegetables for the hungry

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — An Austin middle school student is helping to change the world, by feeding hundreds of people who might not otherwise have a meal on the table.

Ian McKenna, 12, held a hunger awareness dinner at El Buen Samaritano in south Austin Saturday evening.

McKenna is part of Katie’s Krops, a nationwide organization that encourages children to grow vegetables to help reduce hunger. Since McKenna joined the organization a year ago, he has grown more than 750 pounds of fresh food in his backyard.

“Not many kids do this because they think they’re too young to do this,” McKenna said. “I’m doing this at a younger age so I can know what to do for the future and so I can inspire other young people to do it, like Katie’s Krops is.”

McKenna enlisted help from cooks at UT’s football stadium and interns from Urban Roots for Saturday’s dinner. Mayor Steve Adler even showed up for a plate.

McKenna donates some of the food he grows to the Capital Area Food Bank to directly to families in need.