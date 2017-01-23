Hundreds of teachers to rally for pay increases Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Teachers from across the state will be protesting Monday morning in front of the general assembly building.

Around 300 teachers are expected to protest the general assembly’s failure to consider state-funded pay increase for teachers.

The hundreds of teachers along with the Virginia Education Association president Jim Livingston will address the house committee on education and the workforce.

They will also be delivering a formal letter to address what they are calling the teacher crisis, in hopes that the need for state-funded pay increase for teachers will be brought to light.

The address is expected to start shortly after at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

