Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead in a car Monday morning.

The man was found on the 2400 block of Barton Avenue on Richmond’s northside.

Authorities said just after 7 a.m., police received a call of a vehicle in the alley. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a man dead in the car.

Police have not released any other information on the incident at this time.

