Henrico teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico teacher is appearing on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.

Page Almond is Exceptional Education teacher at Glen Allen Elementary.

“She is very modest and humble but deserves to be recognized for this accomplishment, as it is one of her life-long and childhood dreams,” said Charles Taylor Jr., a 5th-grade teacher at Greenwood Elementary

Watch her spin the wheel at 7 p.m. on TV 8.

