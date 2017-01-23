Gas leak prompts evacuation at Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Public Schools officials have confirmed to 8News that students and staff at Broad Rock Elementary School were evacuated Monday morning due to a gas leak.

The leak has since been resolved and the students are back in class.

Officials say the leak was isolated to the kitchen. The cause has yet to be determined.

RPS: Kids at Broad Rock E.S. now back in class; gas leak isolated to kitchen and taken care of. — Candice Cole (@Candice_WRIC) January 23, 2017

