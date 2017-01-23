Chesterfield woman caught with loaded gun at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman was cited on state weapons charges after she was caught trying to bring a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint at Richmond International Airport on Friday.

According to a TSA spokesperson, officers found a .40 caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber, in the woman’s carry-on luggage.

This loaded .40 caliber handgun was caught at the Richmond Airport by @TSA officers last Friday. pic.twitter.com/pu0HmPUJl9 — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) January 23, 2017

The Richmond International Police responded and confiscated the weapon before citing the woman.

“This incident serves as a reminder that individuals are responsible for the belongings that they bring to a security checkpoint, and TSA’s advice to people is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items,” a TSA official said in a release.

In December, an 8News investigation revealed that the number of weapons being found in carry-on luggage at airports around the country was spiking. And guns aren’t the only weapon TSA officials have confiscated.

“This is an inert grenade. These are authentic nunchucks. Here’s a trendy item we are seeing lately, it’s called the credit card knife,” Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said while holding up just some of the frightening items captured in a carry-on at a TSA checkpoint at RIC in 2016.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA up to $12,000. A typical TSA citation for a first offense is $3,000.

