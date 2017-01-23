Expect delays on I-95 near I-85 in Petersburg due to tractor trailer accident

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Expect delays on Interstate 95 near Interstate 85 in Petersburg due to a tractor trailer accident.

The left lane and shoulder on I-95 south and the left shoulder on I-95 north are closed.

Police say around 6:30 a.m., a tractor trailer and a white pickup truck were traveling southbound on I-95. The tractor trailer driver tried to take the exit to I-85 when he hit his breaks too hard — causing him to skid and crash. The pick-up truck then ran into a concrete wall.

The driver of the white truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

