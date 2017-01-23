3 killed when tractor-trailer hits car in Fluvanna County

BREMO BLUFF, Va. (AP) – Virginia State Police say three people were killed when a tractor-trailer hit a car in Fluvanna County.

The agency said in a news release that a tractor-trailer loaded with sand was traveling south on Route 15 about 9 a.m. Monday. Troopers say the vehicle crossed the center line while it was traveling downhill and on a curve, and struck a northbound car. The tractor-trailer fell on its side.

Police say all three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as the driver, 69-year-old Roderick Manifold of Lake Monticello; his wife, 69-year-old Demetria Manifold; and Demetria Manifold’s mother, 91-year-old Marion Brewer of Chesapeake.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer’s driver, 51-year-old Franklin Rowe of Weems, was treated for minor injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving.

