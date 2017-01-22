Women’s March on Washington draws crowds from across the US

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — What started as one woman’s post on social media evolved into a giant protest march. Hours before the Women’s March on Washington, thousands of people came with signs to voice their opinions in D.C.

A seemingly endless sea of men and women poured onto the streets and spilled onto the sidewalks for as far as the eye could see.

The group commanded attention and demanded to be heard.

“All we want is love, justice and equality for everyone,” one marcher said.

People from vastly different backgrounds from all over the country united in Washington for the same purpose: to stand up for the rights of women and minorities.

“We want to let everybody know that more than one-half the population in the US is women,” a Richmond resident named Tay said.

Brian Tashman traveled from New York for the march. He described the scene.

“So many people wearing pink. Pink hats, signs, it’s awesome. It shows what democracy is all about,” Tashman said.

Participants and organizers say they hope their peaceful demonstration will build a brighter future for the next generation. 14-year-old Lucy Strand was in attendance and voiced her pride in the city she lives in.

“I’m so proud of my city. I live in DC and I’m so proud of them,” Strand said.

