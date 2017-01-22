Virginia Union women, men get wins over Lincoln

The following comes directly from Virginia Union:

MEN:

Virginia Union University’s DeAndre Thomas hit two free throws in the second overtime to give VUU a 76-75 lead over Lincoln (Pa.) University, then VUU’s Ray Anderson hit one of two free throws to seal a 77-75 double-overtime win over Lincoln on Saturday, January 21, in Historic Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.

VUU’s Tavon Mealy grabbed a missed jumper and put the ball back in as the buzzer sounded in regulation to tie the game 61-61.

The Panthers sent the game into a second overtime by overcoming a five-point deficit with 1:28 left to play. Anderson hit a layup and then Virginia Union’s Kory Cooley hit a three-pointer with 23 seconds left to play to tie the game at 68-68.

Anderson finished the game with 21 points while Cooley had 15 points. Mealy scored 14 points while VUU’s John Mitchell led the Panthers on the boards with 14 rebounds.

The win raised VUU’s record to 15-5 overall and 7-1 in the CIAA. Lincoln fell to 6-12 overall and 5-4 in CIAA play.

Virginia Union now travels to Elizabeth City, N.C., to face Elizabeth City State University at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

WOMEN:

The #2 ranked Virginia Union University’s women’s basketball team recorded a school-record 13 blocks as the Lady Panthers downed Lincoln (Pa.) University 91-57 on Saturday, January 21, in Historic Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.

The 13 blocks broke the school record of nine blocks, set against Concord University in 2000 and tied against the University of North Carolina-Central in 2013.

VUU’s Alexis Johnson tied the school record of seven blocks in a single game. Johnson tied the record set by Shawanda Geter in 2007 and tied by VUU’s Lady Walker in 2015.

Johnson also had 19 points and 10 rebounds while Walker also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

We’ve been debating of using a zone or man-to-man defense, but this has been the most man-to-man defense that we’ve played this season,” said VUU Head Coach AnnMarie Gilbert. “I was a little nervous about using it, but it showed that we can play man-to-man and be a solid team.”

Virginia Union’s Jayda Luckie led all scorers with 22 points while teammate Ashley Smith came off the bench to dish off a team-high five assists.

The win kept VUU undefeated at 17-0 overall and 8-0 in the CIAA. Lincoln fell to 5-13 overall and 3-6 in CIAA play.

Virginia Union now travels to Elizabeth City, N.C., to face Elizabeth City State University at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.