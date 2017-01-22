San Antonio police respond to shooting at mall

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police in San Antonio say they have responded to a shooting at a large shopping mall.

Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Lopez did not immediately provide any other details about the shooting.

Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.