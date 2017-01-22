Richmond pharmaceutical company bringing back epipen alternative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-based pharmaceutical company is bringing back its auto-injector for treating allergic reactions beginning next month.

Auvi-Q was recalled in 2015 because of manufacturing issues.

It is marketed as an alternative to the Epipen which has been under scrutiny recently due to its high price.

It costs $4,500 for two doses, but the company says it has a program that will cut the cost for many patients to nothing.

