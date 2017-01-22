Proposal made for solar farm in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Strata Solar LLC has applied for a conditional-use permit to build a solar farm on John Clayton Memorial Highway on Route 14 in Gloucester County.

According tto Kevin Day, the Strata’s Solar regional director of development, the company picked Route 14 near Elmington because the area is flat, which makes it suitable for a solar project, and it’s located near a Dominion distribution line that has recently upgraded.

Strata Solar is aiming to start the project sometime during 2018. The project would create between 200-250 jobs during construction. Once completed, it would require only minimal staff for maintenance.

The estimated cost of project is expected to be between $25-30 million according to Day.

Strata Solar will hold an informational meeting for residents at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Gloucester Library on Main Street. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal on March 2.

