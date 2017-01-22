Man dead in single-vehicle accident in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Amelia County Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 2000 block of Crayton Lane, off of Richmond Road.

Virginia State Trooper J.W. Walker investigated the crash.

Investigators said that the incident occurred when 22-year-old driver Mason A. Barnes of Amelia Courthouse ran off the road to the left and into a tree. Barnes was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

