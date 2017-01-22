Heavy police presence located on ramp to Arboretum Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested at a traffic stop on Powhite Parkway near the ramp to enter Arboretum Parkway Sunday night.

According to police, they were performing a routine traffic stop when a wanted man came through the stop. The man ran from the scene but was quickly arrested after a short pursuit.

The passengers were also arrested at the traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.