‘All Lives Matter’ forum in Richmond addresses crime in the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Councilwoman Ellen Robertson and other city leaders participated Saturday in what was called an “all lives matter” community forum.

Their goal was to address the high crime rate in the city.

The event was held at Fresh Anointing Cathedral, which is led by Pastor Larry Miles. He spoke with 8News.

“Our top priority is to get people to come together and dialogue and to come up with questions, as well as offer solutions,” Miles said. “How can we better the relationships between the police department and the community?”

Councilwoman Robertson and Richmond Deputy Chief of Police Major Eric English sat on a panel and answered questions while listening to comments from community members about how to make the city safer for everyone.

She also spoke with 8News.

“When we start talking about community and ‘all lives matter,’ I think it’s important to understand why we have violent crime where people are taking the lives of folk who they know,” Robertson said.

Pastor Miles said naming the event an “all lives matter” forum was meant to get everyone involved in making positive changes.

“We’re saying that black lives do matter in the black community, so I want the black lives in the community to come together to preserve, to protect, to show love and not hatred, to stop the black on black crimes,” Miles said. “All lives do matter because the policemen put their lives on the line everyday when they’re going out to protect and to better that relationship. They’re not our enemies and the city needs to understand that.”

Participants said they get the message.

“We have economic issues that aren’t being addressed, we have emotional issues that aren’t being addressed properly, we have social issues that aren’t being addressed,” Diamond Brown, who participated in the forum, said. “So, it’s great to say all lives matter, for me. My focal point is black lives matter.”

Miles said that he hopes today’s forum helped to build relationships between the police and the people who live in the community.

