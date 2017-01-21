VIDEO: Aerial footage of damage in Hattiesburg following deadly tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The tornado that ripped through Hattiesburg and Petal Saturday claimed the lives of four people. At least 20 other people were hurt and dozens of structures were damaged.

Governor Phil Bryant has declared a State of Emergency for the affected areas.

Emergency responders from across the state have traveled to the Pine Belt to help with recovery efforts.

We’ve received numerous videos and pictures from damage across the area.

Hattiesburg tornado damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A Hattiesburg, Miss. area church experiences storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.(Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Pfc.Christopher Shannon/Released) Residences of Hattiesburg and Petal, Miss., experience storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.(Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Pfc.Christopher Shannon/Released) Residences of Hattiesburg and Petal, Miss., experience storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.(Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Pfc.Christopher Shannon/Released) Residences of Hattiesburg and Petal, Miss., experience storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.(Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Pfc.Christopher Shannon/Released) Residences of Hattiesburg and Petal, Miss., experience storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.(Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Pfc.Christopher Shannon/Released) Residences of Hattiesburg and Petal, Miss., experience storm damage, Jan. 21, 2017. The tornado hit the area during the early morning hours.(Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Pfc.Christopher Shannon/Released)

Photos: Pfc. Christopher Shannon of Jackson’s 102d Public Affairs Detachment

Video: Spc. Kayla Adcock of Jackson’s 102d Public Affairs Detachment

