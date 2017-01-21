Suspect sought in southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the 3900 block of Peyton Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the incident at around 12:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

No other details has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

