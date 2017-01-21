‘Sister’ marches in support of Women’s March happening throughout Va.

(WRIC) — While hundreds of thousands of people will be attending the Women’s March on Washington today in D.C., others will be marching in various localities throughout the state.

In a social media post, one organizer of an event described it as a non-partisan, non-violent attempt to stand together for the protection of women’s rights, safety, health, and the rights of their families.

Sister marches will be taking place today in Charlottesville, Roanoke, Norfolk and Arlington.

Check here for details:

Charlottesville : starts at 1 p.m.; participants meeting at IX Art Park at 422 2nd Street SE

: starts at 1 p.m.; participants meeting at IX Art Park at 422 2nd Street SE Roanoke : started at noon; participants meeting at Mayor’s Monument at corner of Elm Avenue SE and Williamson Road SE

: started at noon; participants meeting at Mayor’s Monument at corner of Elm Avenue SE and Williamson Road SE Norfolk : started at noon; participants meeting at Chrysler Museum at 1 Memorial Place

: started at noon; participants meeting at Chrysler Museum at 1 Memorial Place Arlington: started at 9 a.m.; participants meeting at Clarendon Metro on Clarendon Boulevard

Do you know of other sister marches taking place in Virginia? Did you attend a protest march somewhere in Virginia today?

