Price increase on Forever stamps starting Sunday

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Beginning Sunday, Jan. 22, the price of forever stamps will go up to 49-cents which is an increase from the current price of 47-cents.

This is the first time since 2015 that the U.S. Postal Service has raised the price of stamps. However, stamps only cost 47-cents for less than a year after a price drop in April 2016.

The reason behind the price drop in April? The Postal Regulatory Commission ordered the Postal Service to drop its prices for the first time in 97 years.

Despite the change in price for forever stamps, the price of postcards, international letters and additional weight will all remain the same in 2017. A postcard costs 34-cents. An international letter cost $1.15 and additional weight cost 21-cents per ounce.

USPS cites several reasons behind the price increase, including adjustments for gas in mail trucks, wages, maintenance costs for its buildings and other factors.

Forever stamps were first introduced in April 2007, and within four years, all first-class one-ounce stamps became Forever stamps according to the USPS website. The Forever Stamps were developed “for consumers ease of use” during price changes.

Forever stamps are available online here.

