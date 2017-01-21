Poll: Dinwiddie County School Board asking for input in selecting new superintendent

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County School Board announced Friday that they have begun the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications for the position.

As a result, the School Board has created an online survey to ask residents what criteria they most value in their superintendent.

The survey is available here, but it can also be found on the Dinwiddie County Public Schools home page.

Physical copies of the survey will be available starting Tuesday at the School Board Administration Offices, at individual schools, at the county’s Transportation Department, it’s Maintenance Department, the Exceptional Education Department, The Appomattox Regional Library (Dinwiddie County branches), the Dinwiddie County Parks and Recreation Department, the Dinwiddie Social Services Department and the Dinwiddie Health Department.

All hard copies must be returned to the School Board Administration Office by 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

A public hearing will also be held Jan. 31 on the matter at the Pamplin Administration Building at 6 p.m.

School Board Chairman Mary M. Benjamin explained the rationale for the surveys and meeting.

“Hiring a new superintendent is the biggest task a School Board will face and we want to make sure that the public has a voice in this process,” Benjamin said. “WE hope that parents, staff and residents will take time to fill out the survey or attend the public hearing.”

The Virginia School Boards Association will assist the Dinwiddie School Board with their search for a new superintendent.

Check the Dinwiddie County Public Schools website for more information.

