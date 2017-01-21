Police seek help finding missing, endangered 13-year-old

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 13-year-old male teenager.

The child, Daviyon Ferguson, left his residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance. As a result, he is considered endangered.

Daviyon is described as a 13-year-old black male, standing 5 foot 10 inches and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Aero” written on the front, gray Nike sweatpants and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

Officers began their search after receiving a call after midnight Jan. 21 to a residence in Woodbridge, Virginia to investigate a missing juvenile.

Daviyon was last seen leaving his residence on foot at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

