Parking spot in downtown Charleston listed for sale for $74,000

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – $74,000 goes a long way in some parts of South Carolina, but it will get you a place to park in downtown Charleston.

Domicile Real Estate Brokerage is selling a single parking space near King St. for $74,000.

The space is located at 23 Burns Ln. just south of Calhoun Street. The listing says the space is 100 square feet and describes it as “your chance to buy your very own private parking space in the heart of downtown Charleston.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.