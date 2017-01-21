McDonald’s is changing the Big Mac

(CNN) — For McDonald’s fans who think the Big Mac is too big, the company has just come out with a burger for you. Do you wish the Big Mac was bigger? The company also just came up with an answer for that too.

According to a CNN report, McDonald’s is about to go company-wide with the release of the new Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac after they tested well in markets in Ohio and the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

What sets the new burgers apart from their predecessor? The Mac Jr. will have one larger patty, but no middle bun and will keep the special sauce. The Grand Mac will add extra beef making the meat total about a third of a pound.

The Big Mac has been a staple of McDonald’s business since it was invented in 1967 by Micahel “Jim” Delligatte at his franchise in Uniontown, Pa. Delligatti, passed away in November.

This will be the latest in a series of changes under Steve Easterbrook who became CEO of McDonald’s in 2015.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.