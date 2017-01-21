Man shot during robbery on in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Nansemond Drive, Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 2:24 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim told officers he was approached by a man wearing a camouflage jacket who robbed him and then shot him in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

There is no other information at this time.

