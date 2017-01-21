Family remembers Petersburg woman found dead

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Petersburg woman killed last week held a vigil in her honor Saturday night.

Minnie Woodard went missing after her husband was robbed at gunpoint.

Family and friends filled Mount Sinai Christian Center church in Petersburg.

There was music, there were tears, but there was also joy in remembering what an amazing woman Minnie Woodard was to her family and to everyone she met.

Saturday night Pastor Alfred Woodard remembers his wife of over 50 years.

“I do not know and I may not ever know what happened to her,” Pastor Alfred Woodard said.

Woodard spoke to a packed house about how kind hearted and loving she was.

Her children also described how their mother instilled in them her core values, inspiring them to live life by her personal motto: “Owe no man nothing but to love him.”

Pastor Woodard said while this has been one of the hardest weeks of his life, being surrounded tonight by those who love his family was an uplifting experience.

“By seeing all these people come out in the rain, that gave me another extra punch when it came to healing,” Pastor Woodard said.

Minnie Woodard’s funeral will be this coming Thursday, January 26 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg.

Kristopher Jones, the man charged with abducting her husband, has not been charged in Minnie Woodard’s death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

