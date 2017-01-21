Electric fire burns home in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in the 4800 block of McAllister Drive.

Crews arrived just after 3 a.m. Saturday and were able to extinguish the fire within half an hour.

No people were displaced or injured as a result of the fire.

Crews said that the fire resulted from an electrical issue that started in one of the house’s walls.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.