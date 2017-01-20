What you need to know about the Women’s March on Washington

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — One day after Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States, thousands of people are expected to arrive in the capital city to march for women’s rights and equality.

Organizers of the Women’s March said that the intention of the protest is to emphasize to the new administration the importance of women’s rights, saying “women’s rights are human rights.” Leaders have also made it clear that despite the event’s name, all people are welcome to join in the march, not just women.

The origins of the event began immediately after Election Day when a Hawaiian grandmother named Teresa Shook asked her friends on social media to march with her in Washington. The suggestion soon blossomed into a Facebook event which received hundreds of thousands of responses. However, the march will not be limited to our nation’s capital. Rallies are planned in locations throughout the world, including Nairobi, Kenya, Osaka, Japan and most major U.S. cities.

Critics have argued that the march’s intent goes beyond a call for equality, and in reality represents a protest against Trump’s presidency. Their position is strengthened by the inclusion of organizations that opposed the president’s campaign, including the ACLU, Amnesty International, Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood, GLAAD and the Muslim Women’s Alliance.

Prior to the march, a rally is planned that will be held on the National Mall with musical performances from Janelle Monae, Questlove and Grimes and speeches by America Ferrera, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Melissa Harris-Perry and Michael Moore. The president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards will also serve as one of the keynote speakers at the pre-march rally.

Beyonce, who has not been confirmed at the event, but who has expressed her support for it, took to social media to express her support:

“Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

Beyonce’s sister, Solange, will also be in Washington for an alternative event taking place at the same time as the Trump inauguration ball, called the Peace Ball.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency are planning for as many as 400,000 people attending the march, with over 1.3 million people registering on the group’s website to participate elsewhere around the world.

The actual rally in D.C. will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and will start at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street Southwest in Washington. This is just a few blocks from the Capitol.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.