Virginia delegate proposes law to force presidential candidates to show tax returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lawmaker in the Virginia House of Delegates just proposed a law that, if passed, would keep presidential candidates who don’t reveal their tax returns from being on the Virginia ballot.

The law requires people who seek the nomination for US President to submit a statement, signed under penalty of perjury, that they have disclosed their federal tax returns from the past 10 years. It also would require the prospective candidate to disclose all payments exceeding $1,000 received from foreign sources in the past 10 years prior to the general election.

If the person is nominated by a method other than a primary election, the bill would require the person to sign such a statement by the seventy-fifth day before the presidential election to make them eligible to have their name on the presidential ballot.

Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed on the Virginia ballot.

Mark Levine, a democrat from Alexandria proposed the law.

There is currently no update on the status of the bill.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.