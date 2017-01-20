UVA president requests Board of Visitors begin search for her replacement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan announced Friday that she has asked the university’s Board of Visitors to begin the process of determining her successor.

She said in a statement that she has cherished her time at UVA, but as the new year begins she has decided to begin the process of transitioning out.

“UVA is well-positioned for a transition to its ninth president, and I have asked the board to prepare for a presidential search,” Sullivan said.

Rector William H. Goodwin praised Sullivan for her loyalty and dedication to the University community.

“During her tenure as president, Terry has devoted herself to continue a tradition of excellence that has established the University of Virginia as a nationally preeminent public research institution of higher education,” Goodwin said. “On behalf of the Board of Visitors, I wish to thank her and Doug for their service to the University community and to the commonwealth, and recognize her strong record of accomplishments as the University’s eighth president.”

Goodwin said the board will appoint a presidential search committee to search for candidates to fill the position.

Sullivan said in a statement that her contract will end in the summer of 2018. It is not clear at this point when she will officially step down.

A UVA press release said that Sullivan will be named University Professor and president emerita at the conclusion of her service as president and after a research leave will join the teaching faculty.

