Three Virginia Congressmen to boycott inauguration

This Wednesday Feb. 25, 2015 photos shows Donald McEachin, D-Richmond listens to debate on the floor of the Senate during the session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Both lawmakers claim an ancestral connection to one of the nations founding fathers. Not Thomas Jefferson, the revered Virginian, but his arch-nemesis Alexander Hamilton. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Three of four Democratic congressmen from Virginia say they will skip President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Donald McEachin are among more than 60 Democratic congressmen boycotting the swearing-in ceremony.

The three cited different reasons for skipping the event. They cited their beliefs that Trump does not support equal rights for minorities and that the election may have been interfered with by Russia.

