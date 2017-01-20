Three Virginia Congressmen to boycott inauguration

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Three of four Democratic congressmen from Virginia say they will skip President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Donald McEachin are among more than 60 Democratic congressmen boycotting the swearing-in ceremony.

The three cited different reasons for skipping the event. They cited their beliefs that Trump does not support equal rights for minorities and that the election may have been interfered with by Russia.

