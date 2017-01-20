Protesters march through Richmond in reaction to Trump’s inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Richmond Friday evening in protest of Donald Trump being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

The demonstration, which was organized by a local social movement group called DISRUPTJ20RVA,’ began at Abner Clay Park in the city’s Fan District before spilling onto Broad Street.

The demonstration was organized in response to Friday’s inauguration, although some chanted and held signs in protest of other social issues.

“Join local activists as we demonstrate that we won’t tolerate the white supremacist agenda of the incoming administration,” organizers wrote in a description on a Facebook event page. “The Trump presidency will exacerbate city and statewide struggles by undoing the hard work of countless community members.”

“We must reject the ACP (Atlantic Coast Pipeline) and MVP (Mountain Valley Pipeline). We must eradicate ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) from our communities of color. We must combat police brutality. We must center the LGBTQ* community. We must fight for femmes’ bodily autonomy.”

Unlike other anti-Trump protests in Washington D.C. and around the country, Friday’s demonstration in Richmond was, for the most part, peaceful.

So far, #disruptJ20RVA is disruptive but has been overall peaceful pic.twitter.com/6WfYJe06B1 — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 21, 2017

As the protesters marched onto Broad Street, the Richmond Police Department responded and urged motorists to avoid the area. You can follow the RPD on Twitter for updates on street closures.

Also present at the protest were legal observers from the Virginia branch of the ACLU.

“We’re here to observe from the sidelines,” said Charlie Schmidt, the public policy associate of ACLU-VA. “Tonight we’re most interested in interactions between police officials and citizens.”

Demonstrators heading westbound on Broad Street toward VCU. Passing @RichmondPolice HQ. Avoid area. #RVA pic.twitter.com/GjK4rJByjx — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) January 20, 2017

Officers are out ensuring the safety of all as demonstrators proceed on Brook Road toward Broad Street. #RVA pic.twitter.com/GDyN7cXOP1 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) January 20, 2017

Participants spilled down Broad Street, turned north onto Lombardy Street and circled the roundabout at Admiral Street and Brook Road, according to VCU’s Capital News Service. Protesters chanted “Black Lives Matter”, “F*ck Pence”, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and other slogans.

Protest materials. Crowd has one designated 'police liaison.' pic.twitter.com/tMIcg2QqQP — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 20, 2017

A wider look at #DisruptJ20RVA crowd. "We will win in the end," speaker says. pic.twitter.com/A3Zo14FgYC — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 20, 2017

Demonstrators circle up at AbnerClay gazebo, speaker cites gun control, AIDs, and inequality as reasons they're here. pic.twitter.com/CWoKyzw5a5 — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 20, 2017

The #DisruptJ20RVA crowd is growing at W Clay & Brook Sts. pic.twitter.com/anItU0zbgw — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

