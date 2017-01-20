Proposed bill would prohibit selling cell phones to minors

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A bill introduced in the House of Delegates would prohibit retail stores from selling cell phones to minors.

Delegate Bob Marshall introduced House Bill 2459, which would prohibit stores from selling cell phones or other wireless telecommunications devices that can capture photographs to minors.

Stores that violate the proposed law would get a penalty of up to $100 the first time, up to $200 for a second violation and up to $500 for violations after that.

