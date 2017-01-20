Local group planning inauguration protest and march in Abner Clay Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A group of organizers in Richmond using the name ‘J20 Organizing Collective’ is planning a peaceful protest at Abner Clay Park Friday evening.

The protest is in response to Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

“Join local activists as we demonstrate that we won’t tolerate the white supremacist agenda of the incoming administration,” organizers wrote in a description on a Facebook event page. “The Trump presidency will exacerbate city and statewide struggles by undoing the hard work of countless community members.

“We must reject the ACP (Atlantic Coast Pipeline) and MVP (Mountain Valley Pipeline). We must eradicate ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) from our communities of color. We must combat police brutality. We must center the LGBTQ* community. We must fight for femmes’ bodily autonomy.”

A Twitter account for the group listed hashtags including # BlackLivesMatter, # ICEoutofRVA, # NoACP, # NoPipelinesNoWalls, # ReparationsNow, # AbolishPrisons, # AbolishPolice, and # Not1More in its bio.

City workers were seen pulling rocks from the landscaping at the park ahead of the protest. Organizers said they plan to bring signs and chant in protest of the Trump presidency, as well as city and statewide issues.

On Sunday, the group is planning a community meeting to follow the protest. “Stopping Trump’s agenda requires more than one day of action. Come out and discuss what’s next with other activists in the city,” organizers wrote. “If we’re going to halt his fascist agenda, we need to strategize.”

