Death investigation underway in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 16000 block of Trainham Road after a report of a shooting.

Once there, they found the adult male suffering signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear at this time whether the victim was shot.

A suspect has been detained for questioning.

The sheriff’s office said that they believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Investigators are evaluating all evidence in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

