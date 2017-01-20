Caroline County deputy under investigation after shooting, killing man

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deputy in Caroline County is currently under investigation after he shot and killed a male subject with a firearm at the scene of a domestic disturbance.

The incident occurred after police responded to a call about a verbal domestic situation in the 13000 block of Long Branch Road in Caroline County around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male subject with a firearm. A deputy shot the man and he later died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the case at the request of Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

