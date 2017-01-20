California youth counselor accused of having sex with teen girl

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A youth counselor was arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenage girl while working at a Redwood City group home.

Francis Caceres, 28, of Mountain View, was arrested on Jan.12 after investigators say they found evidence that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Child Protective Services about the alleged relationship on Dec. 27, 2016.

Investigators say Caceres met the victim in July of 2016 while she was staying at Your House South in Redwood City.

Caceres was a youth counselor at the home but had been fired by the time the investigation began.

Authorities found evidence that Caceres had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim outside of the youth home, officials said.

Caceres was arrested while working as a counselor for Tayler Group Home in San Jose.

He has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police are asking for help sharing this information with the public to give other possible victims an opportunity to come forward.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Detective Joe Cang at (650) 259-2417 or JCang@smcgov.org.

