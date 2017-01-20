8News was live at the inauguration of Donald Trump

WRIC app users watch HERE.

WASHINGTON, (WRIC) — The 8News team is live in Washington D.C. to cover the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America.

Here’s a play by play of what’s going on…

Jacke Evancho sounds phenomenal performing the National Anthem! #inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/49fwTLhqLV — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

The speech from our 45th President @POTUS just ended. He spoke for approximately 16 minutes. That is short for an incoming president. — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

To all Americans, hear these words. You will never be ignored again. Your voice your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. pic.twitter.com/otJMEXdAxD — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

“It’s time to remember…whether black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.” @POTUS #inauguration2017 — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

"Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same blood of patriots. We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms." — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

"The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. Do not allow anyone to tell you it cannot be done. We will not fail." — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

"When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable." @POTUS — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

“I will fight for you with every breath in My body, I will never let you down.” @POTUS #inauguration2017 — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

“January 20th, 2017…The people became the rulers of this country, again.” President Donald Trump #inauguration2017 https://t.co/0RBGTNNpxD — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

"We will get our people off of welfare and back to work…Rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor." pic.twitter.com/Zk9vUdBdOg — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

"I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down." @POTUS — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

“This oath of office is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.” @POTUS President Donald Trump #inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/mBI8y2eWrf — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

"We are looking only to the future. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. It's going to be America first." @POTUS — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

Check out the crowd gathered on the National Mall! Just moments until Trump is sworn in. https://t.co/uDIau0pj6d — Parker Slaybaugh (@Parker8News) January 20, 2017

President @realDonaldTrump on poverty, crime and drugs: "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now." — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

"Today marks the day the people became the rulers of this nation again." @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/sbDwmUmB3D — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

"This moment is your moment. It belongs to you." @realDonaldTrump says he's giving the country back to the people. — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

“Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth.” President Donald Trump #inauguration2017 — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

“Together, we will determine the course of America for years to come.” President Donald Trump #inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/BQtHew9Uuv — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

President @realDonaldTrump says today is not about transferring power between parties. It is about transferring power back to the people. — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

The first words from our new President @realDonaldTrump "Thank you." pic.twitter.com/fZyJRqsUJB — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts #inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/550QIadK6f — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

The Capitol looks majestic. No way to describe the sense of patriotism here today. pic.twitter.com/Tq0gOcSuv1 — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

The @realDonaldTrump is now being sworn in as our 45th President. pic.twitter.com/Hdm2Ypn5qH — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

The Mormon Tabernacle choir now performing ahead of Donald Trump being sworn in. #inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/0HfeszdBY8 — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

Mike Pence is now The U.S. Vice President, sworn in moments ago by Justice Clarence Thomas. #inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/mtbisZgbDc — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

.@SenSchumer: Despite challenges, "I stand here today confident in this great country." #InaugurationDay2017 pic.twitter.com/ziPwlOZnxE — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) January 20, 2017

Much smaller crowd than the last inauguration for @POTUS. There are still hundreds of thousands here to watch history. pic.twitter.com/UifnwjqJ1f — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

“I stand here today confident in this great country because of you, The American People”-NY Senator Charles Shumer #inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/fDcOA2nMn8 — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

President-elect @realDonaldTrump is minutes away from swearing in and taking over the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/1jPwHQeYlo — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

Inaugural Festivities are underway. https://t.co/FWOt2O5pZi — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017

A dreary sky hovers over the Capitol just hours before the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/oNbTCaVTTW — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 20, 2017

Fashionwise, if you’re going to try and emulate a First Lady, you can’t go wrong w/Jackie O! What do you think of Melania Trump’s outfit? pic.twitter.com/OTZRU99UoI — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) January 20, 2017