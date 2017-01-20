3 Richmond schools gain full accreditation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three schools in Richmond are now fully accredited after the Virginia Department of Education revised its ratings.

They are Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts, which previously had its accreditation denied, and Bellevue Elementary and Franklin Military Academy, which only had partial accreditation.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Staples and VDOE for receiving these mid-year record changes, and I look forward to visiting each of these schools and congratulating the principals, teachers and students for achieving full accreditation,” Richmond Superintendent of Schools Dana T. Bedden said.

