2nd suspect arrested in connection to November homicide in southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred on the city’s southside in November.

In December, authorities arrested 21-year-old Ralph A. Kimbrough in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Javar Mayo, who was found dead inside a vehicle in the 100 block of East 33rd Street on November 30. A second victim was located nearby and treated at VCU Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Raheem J. Davis of the 100 block of East Broad Road was arrested in Hillside Court and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Jamie Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.