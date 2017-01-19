Virginia hospital groups urge state lawmakers to leave healthcare alone

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association was at the General Assembly Wednesday urging lawmakers to leave healthcare alone until action is taken in Washington.

The group which represents hospitals from across the state released new poll numbers that say 75 percent of Virginians are concerned about the future of Virginia hospitals.

Toni Ardabell, from Bon Secours, spoke at a news conference.

“Our hope and our message to elected leaders is to please be careful and to deliberate as you consider healthcare policy,” Ardabell said. “We ask decision makers to do no harm.”

According to the VHHA, 56 percent of Virginians want the General Assembly to wait on Washington before making any major healthcare policy changes.

