Transgender protections essay contest offers students up to $7,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re a Virginia resident looking to start a college fund, there’s an essay contest offering up to $7,000.

The State Bar Association is hosting an essay contest about transgender protections.

Essays are limited to 750-1,000 words.

Contestants must be 19 or younger and still be in high school, or the home school level equivalent.

The deadline for submissions is February 10.

For details, including contest rules and last year’s winning essay, visit http://www.vsb.org/site/public/law-in-society.

