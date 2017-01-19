STEM-U-LINK event to introduce students to professionals

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — An event at Virginia Union University will provide students with an opportunity to interact with professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

STEM-U-Link is open to middle and high school students and is aimed at increasing minority interest in STEM.

The free event will be January 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be in the Claude G. Perkins Living & Learning Center at Virginia Union University.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.