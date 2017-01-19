Stauffer’s animal crackers recalled due to packaging mistake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stauffer’s animal crackers are being recalled due to a packaging mistake.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling their 32 oz. Original Animal Cracker products with a best by date of Sept. 7, 2017, according to the FDA.

Some of the bags of animal crackers were packaged with other cookies that may contain milk powder.

People who are allergic to milk could suffer severe allergic reactions.

The recall affects only the following Best By Date and Lot Numbers, printed on the back of the product bag:

Best By Date: 07SEP17

Bag Lot Numbers: LC120716 and LD120716

Case Lot Number: L120716

UPC code: 7232091022

The products were distributed to Walmart stores in Utah, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, Arizona, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Nevada.

Anyone who purchased these specific products can return them for a full refund.