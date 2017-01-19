Ricky Gray’s attorneys’ call for independent review of execution

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New details are out regarding the execution of convicted murderer Ricky Gray.

The ACLU is calling for transparency in the state’s execution process, arguing that the execution was carried out in secrecy. They issued a statement on the matter available here: aclu-statement.

Gray’s attorneys’ are calling for an independent inquiry considering that the execution took more than 30 minutes. Gray’s legal team says they have “grave concern” the execution of the 39-year-old “caused pain and suffering inconsistent with his constitutional rights.”

Check here to read the legal team’s complete statement: virginia-capital-representation-resource-center-grays-legal-team.

Witnesses reported it took an unusually long amount of time, behind a curtain, to insert the IV’s into to Gray for the lethal injection.

The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed there was some trouble placing an IV line in a vein. Their full statement is available here: from-vdoc.

Yet, the eye-witnesses also reported labored breathing and snoring. Gray’s attorneys argue that could be evidence of suffocation.Governor Terry McAuliffe tells 8News he had a direct line to the prison and the drugs worked exactly as they were supposed.

“I will tell you that the protocols they used, there were no incidents at all. It worked exactly as they should have worked,” the Governor said.

Gray was convicted of the brutal murders of the Harvey family – bounding them, beating them and cutting their throats, inside their Richmond home. He also confessed to playing a role in the murder of Richmond resident Ashley Baskerville, her mother and her stepfather.

