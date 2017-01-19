Richmond Mayor Stoney announces administration appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Stoney announced several administration appointments Thursday afternoon.

Jon Baliles, Lisa Speller-Davis, Dr. Thad Williamson and Rushawna Senior were all picked to work in the new mayor’s office.

Jon Baliles was selected to be Stoney’s Senior Policy Advisor of Innovation. A statement from Stoney’s office said Baliles will help the mayor improve the efficiency and accountability of government operations, increase the city’s economic vitality and growth, and help chart a course for planning the future of our neighborhoods and commercial areas.

“Jon brings with him a deep knowledge of City Hall and Richmond and will be an invaluable asset in helping us transform the expectations of city government,” Mayor Stoney said.

Lisa Speller-Davis was picked as the new Senior Policy Advisor for Engagement. Speller-Davis’s position will focus on creating and sustaining community relationships.

Dr. Thad Williamson will serve Senior Policy Advisor for Opportunity.

In a statement, Toney described why he chose Williamson.

“Thad’s experience and expertise will be critical to our efforts to provide better education and opportunity for our children, and to help lift Richmond out of poverty,” said Mayor Stoney.

Rushawna Senior will be Senior Assistant to the Mayor, focusing on Public Safety and Homeland Security as well as Defense and Veteran Affairs issues.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.